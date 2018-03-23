Arco Lozen EOOD, a 100% subsidiary of Arco Vara AS, signed a design contract of Stage 1 of Lozen project with Vamos OOD, a leading Bulgarian architectural studio for design. Vamos OOD won architectural concept competition that was held during Dec 2017 - Feb 2018. The chosen concept was the best both in terms of customer experience that it will allow to create, and in commercial parameters.



Complete technical drawings for construction permit are expected to be ready for submission to city authorities by October 2018. Arco Lozen EOOD aims to obtain construction permit by the end of 2018. Stage 1 of the project will consist of apartment blocks, private houses, a supermarket and a kindergarten with total GSA exceeding 30,000 m2, including underground areas. Construction is expected to start in H1 2019 and be completed by the end of 2020, with total investment of ca 18 mln EUR.



Stage 1 is the first stage of Lozen project, acquired by Arco Vara AS in January 2018. The total project covers 12 ha land area in the outskirts of Sofia and foresees the development of ca 105 000 m2 GSA including underground areas. Total number of residential units is expected to reach 500 and total investment - ca 60 mln EUR during the next 5 years.





Evelin Kanter Head of Legal Department Arco Vara AS Tel: +372 614 4594 evelin.kanter@arcovara.ee