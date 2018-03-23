

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer prices increased in February, the statistical office INE said Friday.



Producer prices grew 1.3 percent year-on-year in February, after staying flat in January.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation eased to 1.4 percent from 1.6 percent a month ago.



Among components, consumer and capital goods prices rose 0.6 percent, each. Prices of intermediate goods advanced 2.4 percent and energy prices by 1.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent in February, the same pace of increase as seen in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX