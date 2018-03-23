

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) confirmed Friday that it has withdrawn from the process relating to Pfizer Inc.'s (PFE) Consumer Healthcare business.



Emma Walmsley, Chief Executive Officer, GSK said, 'While we will continue to review opportunities that may accelerate our strategy, they must meet our criteria for returns and not compromise our priorities for capital allocation.'



It was in October 2017 that Pfizer announced that the company was reviewing strategic alternatives for its Consumer Healthcare business.



Bloomberg in February this year had reported that GlaxoSmithKline and Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGPF.PK, RB.L) are the companies in race for the consumer business unit, as other pharma giants have withdrawn from the bidding process.



On Thursday, Reckitt Benckiser confirmed that it has ended discussions with Pfizer regarding the Consumer Healthcare business, noting that the deal did not fit its acquisition criteria.



Pfizer Consumer Healthcare is one of the largest OTC health care products businesses in the world with 2016 revenues of approximately $3.4 billion, operating in more than 90 countries globally.



In London, GlaxoSmithKline shares were gaining 2.6 percent to trade at 1,307.40 pence.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Pfizer shares were losing 0.6 percent to $35.40.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX