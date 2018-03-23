Leathwaite, the global human capital specialists, has secured investment from Beechbrook Capital to accelerate its geographic expansion, launch new business streams and invest in proprietary technology. The investment will also provide equity to further nurture the company's current talent whilst simultaneously providing a platform to attract new talent to the organisation.

Formed in 1999 by partners Andrew Wallace, Martin Phillips, Neil Ejje and James Rust, Leathwaite now employs a team of more than 100 professionals and is the firm of choice for many of the world's most innovative and ambitious companies for executive search, executive interim, managed project delivery and data insight solutions.

With offices in London, New York, Hong Kong and Zurich and a world-class reputation in Support, Enablement Control Functions, Leathwaite possesses a truly international business model, and has successfully delivered projects across Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Oceania.

Martin Phillips, a Founding Partner who led the deal with Beechbrook commented: "The injection of growth capital demonstrates how committed Leathwaite is to the continued expansion of the business in the UK and internationally. Beechbrook's backing will help Leathwaite to achieve further momentum across several exciting initiatives, such as the launch of our new global tech business 'The Pay Index'. Our team is key to the success of Leathwaite and this deal will enable us to continue to attract and retain the very best talent to maximise our global growth opportunities."

Jon Herbert, from Beechbrook added: "We are delighted to have closed our investment into Leathwaite. We are very impressed with the calibre of the management team and look forward to supporting their growth initiatives, which build on the company's existing strong market position. This investment is another example of Beechbrook's strategy of backing high quality entrepreneurial management teams in growing businesses."

Leathwaite Chairman, Martin Leuw added: "This new investment will enable the team to deliver on its ambitious growth strategy, underpinning the firm's holistic approach to delivering integrated human capital services that reflect the evolving needs of our clients, whilst firmly establishing the Leathwaite brand as a magnet for talent within the human capital industry."

Leathwaite was advised on the transaction by corporate finance advisory firm Livingstone Partners and legal firm Simons Muirhead Burton.

