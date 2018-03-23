KYMCO Launches Noodoe Navigation at Tokyo Motorcycle Show 2018

Pioneering a Rider-Centric Approach in Navigation, Noodoe Navigation Allows the Riders to Focus on the Road

TOKYO, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At Tokyo Motorcycle Show 2018, KYMCO launches Noodoe Navigation, a revolutionary navigation experience designed from the ground up for riders. Today's navigationrequires riders to repeatedly look down at the screen to know when to turn. Putting rider's safety first, Noodoe Navigation is designed to allowits riders to focus on the road.

Noodoe Navigation pioneers a ROAD-FOCUSED NAVIGATION concept. It is a completely new rider-centric approach in the navigation industry. Instead of continuously tellingriders how many meters until the next turn-- and requiringthem to stare at the screen repeatedly-- Noodoe Navigationpresents the number of intersections onthe side of the street before your next turn.

As a result, riders simply count down the streets without the need to repeatedly look down, allowing them tostay focused on the road asthey approach the next maneuver. Duringthe entire ride, there are no unwanted alerts or interruptions.Riders canconfirm the approach of the next turn wheneverthey want.

Other features that distinguish Noodoe Navigation as the industry first rider-centric navigation system include:

Pre-ride Destination Entry

Riderscan specify a destination on their phones before leaving home, sothey don't have to enter the address into the scooter's navigation. When the key is turnedon, the destination automatically transfers from the phone to the scooter. It is all set before the journey begins.

Personalized Journey Navigation

Enter multiple destinations-- up to 5-- on the phone at once. As the key is turned on, all of them seamlessly transfer to the scooter to create the corresponding navigation journey desired. This is especially useful when riders want to enjoy spirit riding or a scenic route along the way.

At-a-Glance Directions

When on the road, riders have only a short period of time to glance at the scooter's dashboard. Hence, on this rider-optimized navigation system, every piece of information has one consistent place on the dashboard. Information presentation is simple, clear, with critical information fixed in optimal location.Riders canalways see whatthey want at a glance.

Look Ahead Safely

At the stoplight, Noodoe Navigation showsriders the grand view of what is still to come, sothey can anticipate everything ahead. The detailed journey information is only displayed whenriders have time to read it safely.

Noodoe + Ionex

For KYMCO Ionex scooter owners, the combined Noodoe-Ionex experience elevates to the next level. Picking a Ionex charge point on the phone automatically transfers the location to Noodoe Navigation. Like a completion ofriders' thoughts, KYMCO Ionex scooters magically guideriders there.

"Noodoe elevates the scooter navigation experience to a whole new level," said Allen Ko, Chairman of KYMCO. "With Noodoe, riders get a safer, more enjoyable, and overall the most heart-winning riding experience."

