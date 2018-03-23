

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks tumbled on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced tariffs on at least $50 billion worth of Chinese imports and China said it would impose tariffs on up to $3 billion worth of U.S. goods in retaliation, sparking fears of a global trade war.



The benchmark DAX was down 162 points or 1.34 percent at 11,936 in opening deals after declining 1.7 percent the previous day.



German biotechnology company MorphoSys fell 2.3 percent. The company has filed a Registration Statement on Form F-1 with SEC to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering on the Nasdaq.



Deutsche Wohnen shares were marginally higher. The real estate firm reported that its fiscal 2017 Funds from Operations increased 13 percent to 432.3 million euros from previous year's 383.9 million euros.



