The Board of the Company announces that Peter Gibbs and Kim Wahl will not stand for re-election as Directors at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 26 July 2018 and will retire from the Board from that date.



As a result of these planned retirements from the Board, Andrew Sykes will succeed Peter Gibbs as Senior Independent Director and, from 2 April 2018, Virginia Holmes will become Chair of the Remuneration Committee. In addition, a review of the Board's Committees has been undertaken to ensure they continue to have sufficient and appropriate membership. The revised memberships will be available on the Company's website from 2 April 2018.



Kevin Parry, Chairman of the Company, said: 'I am very grateful to Peter and Kim for their long service to the Board and the considerable contribution they made to the success of the Company. As Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and, since 2016, Senior Independent Director, Peter has been responsive to shareholder feedback and has overseen a crucial stage in the Board's development. Given his executive background in asset management, Peter has also provided valuable insight to the Board as we successfully grow the Company. Kim has invaluable private equity experience and has added commercial acumen and a strong understanding of European markets to the Board's proceedings. We wish them both all the best for the future.



As part of our succession planning, Andrew Sykes and Virginia Holmes were recruited with a view that they may take on these additional roles in due course. Their respective experience and skill sets make them well suited to these new capacities, and I look forward to continuing to work with them.'



