GlaxoSmithKline confirmed on Friday that it has withdrawn from the process relating to Pfizer's Consumer Healthcare business. "While we will continue to review opportunities that may accelerate our strategy, they must meet our criteria for returns and not compromise our priorities for capital allocation," said the FTSE 250 company's chief executive Emma Walmsley in a very short update to markets. The firm also announced separately that it has received approval for its Shingrix treatment for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...