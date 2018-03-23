Engineering company Smiths Group tumbled on Friday after it posted a 12% drop in interim profit as revenue fell but it did reiterate its guidance for the year. In the six months to the end of January 2018, pre-tax profit dropped to £217m from £248m in the same period a year ago, missing expectations of £245m. Revenue was down 4% to £1.5bn as it took a hit from adverse foreign exchange translation, while on an underlying basis, it was pretty much flat. Meanwhile, operating profit declined 11% ...

