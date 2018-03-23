The "Europe Prepaid Card Intelligence Databook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is a bundled offering combining 15 countries. This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. It provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.

Report Highlights

Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in prepaid card industry.

Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in prepaid card industry. Open loop and closed loop: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions. Open loop prepaid card categories: Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 11 market segments in open loop prepaid cards for the period 2013-2022.

Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 11 market segments in open loop prepaid cards for the period 2013-2022. Closed loop prepaid card categories: Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 10 market segments in closed loop prepaid cards for the period 2013-2022. These include gift, healthcare and wellness, consumer incentives, employee/partner incentives, entertainment and gaming, teen and campus, social security and other government benefit programs, transit and tolls, and fuel, utilities, and others.

Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 10 market segments in closed loop prepaid cards for the period 2013-2022. These include gift, healthcare and wellness, consumer incentives, employee/partner incentives, entertainment and gaming, teen and campus, social security and other government benefit programs, transit and tolls, and fuel, utilities, and others. Benchmarking and risk index: Benchmarks the prepaid card industry in the country with key global markets along with risk assessment through the author's proprietary Prepaid Cards Industry Risk Index (PCIRI).

Benchmarks the prepaid card industry in the country with key global markets along with risk assessment through the author's proprietary Prepaid Cards Industry Risk Index (PCIRI). Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using prepaid cards across five key categories- travel, bill payment, retail spend, cash withdrawal, and P2P transfers. It also provides a breakdown by transaction size.

Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using prepaid cards across five key categories- travel, bill payment, retail spend, cash withdrawal, and P2P transfers. It also provides a breakdown by transaction size. Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 11 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of prepaid card spend.



