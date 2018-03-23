

OCTOPUS VCT 4 PLC DIRECTOR DECLARATION 23 March 2018



In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 R, Octopus VCT 4 plc (the 'Company') announces that Graham Paterson, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Plc, an investment trust company which was admitted to trading on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange on 23 March 2018.



