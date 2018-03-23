

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell sharply on Friday to extend losses from the previous session after U.S. President Donald Trump announced tariffs on at least $50 billion worth of Chinese imports and China said it would impose tariffs on up to $3 billion worth of U.S. goods in retaliation, sparking fears of a global trade war.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 71 points or 1.37 percent at 5,096 in opening deals after closing 1.4 percent lower in the previous session.



Among the prominent decliners, Airbus Group, ArcelorMittal, Michelin and STMicroelectronics dropped 2-4 percent.



