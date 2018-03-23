

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc (the 'Company')



23 March 2018



Suspension of Trading



Prior to a resolution to cancel the listing of the Company's shares on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority that will be put to the Company's shareholders at a general meeting of the Company to be held on 23 March 2018, trading in the Company's shares has now been suspended.



For additional information, please contact:



Stuart Brookes Company Secretary Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc 01253 754740



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc via GlobeNewswire



B1GDYS5R25



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX