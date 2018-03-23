

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares extended losses from the previous session on Friday as increased fears of a global trade war dented investor sentiment and spurred demand for safe-haven assets.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 56 points or 0.80 percent at 6,895 in late opening deals after declining 1.2 percent on Thursday.



Indivior slumped 5.4 percent after losing a patent protection case.



Engineering company Smiths Group lost 10 percent after its first-half profit fell due to higher research costs and lower margin.



Next Plc jumped more than 3 percent. After reporting a marginal decline in total sales in the year through January 2018, the apparel chain said it sees a more favorable pricing environment in the coming year.



GlaxoSmithKline shares rallied 2.8 percent. The company said it has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer Inc.'s consumer healthcare business.



