

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Shire plc (SHPG, SHP.L) reported the favorable ruling against Abhai LLC in connection with their Abbreviated New Drug Application for a generic version of Shire's ADDERALL XR. The judge issued a ruling holding that the proposed ANDA formulation infringes the claims of patents, and prohibited Abhai from marketing its ANDA product until the expiration of the patents. The court also sanctioned Abhai for its litigation misconduct. The amount of monetary sanctions to be paid to Shire will be determined at a later date.



ADDERALL XR is indicated for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in children and adults.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX