Erik Ahlberg Appointed New CEO of ahaWorld

ahaWorld AB has appointed Erik Ahlberg as its new CEO. Erik's latest position was with Jackpotjoy PLC (listed on the London Stock Exchange) where he served as Commercial Project Manager, Global CMO and Director Business Development for the group's flagship product VerjaJohn.com over the last 5 years. Erik has previously held positions as CEO of platform provider Tain, President of poker network Tribeca Tables (acquired by Playtech) and CEO of gaming operator Youwin. Erik Ahlberg will assume the CEO position on the 3rd of April.

"After several years with some of the most profitable and well-known brands in the gaming industry, I am very happy and proud to have been given the confidence to lead the continued development of ahaWorld. Our challenge is to create positive growth over time, and that has always been my main focus. I see many possibilities for ahaWorld's products on both existing and new markets. Additionally, the re-regulation of the Swedish gambling market will give added trust to new licensees, which in turn will generate great potential for customer acquisition. That is an area where we will take a clear position," says Erik Ahlberg, incoming CEO of ahaWorld AB.

Erik Ahlberg has solid experience from, and a deep understanding and competence of, the modern online gaming industry. He has been a part of the global expansion of one of the currently best performing casino brands on the market, VeraJohn.com, and has a network in the industry spanning over larger parts of the world.

"We are very pleased with this appointment. Erik's skills and experience within practical and strategic marketing of online gaming brands suits us perfectly in our continued efforts to strengthen our products, after a year that was mainly characterized by technical development and improvement of our portfolio. His background from a publicly listed environment is an additional factor which we believe will ensure that his focus will be on creating business growth which goes hand in hand with strong shareholder value. We look forward to a very exciting future under Erik's leadership," says Staffan Lindgren, board chairman of ahaWorld AB.

