Cerberus Capital Management Appoints Roberto Nicastro as Senior Advisor in Europe

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. and its affiliates ("Cerberus"), a global leader in alternative investing, announced today that Roberto Nicastro has become a Senior Advisor to the firm. In this role, Mr. Nicastro will consult with Cerberus as it continues its focus on investment opportunities and strategic partnerships in the European financial services sector.

"Roberto is a leading figure in the European banking community with unique insights into market dynamics in Italy and across Europe. We are delighted to welcome him to our tenured team of senior investment advisors who assist us in our investment activity across Europe," said Lee Millstein, President of Cerberus Global Investments.

David Teitelbaum, Head of Cerberus's European Advisory Offices, said, "Roberto's perspective, relationships, and expertise will provide tremendous value to our investors and business partners. He will help us continue to forge meaningful strategic partnerships and deliver innovative capital solutions to the European financial services industry."

Previously, Mr. Nicastro was Group General Manager of Unicredit, where he led the Central and Eastern European, Austrian, and Retail Businesses. In 2015, he was appointed by the Bank of Italy as Chairman of the four rescued banks of Italy, where he oversaw their sale and the first successful European Bank Resolution process. Mr. Nicastro has also chaired or joined several boards of European banks, including HVB, Bank Austria, and Bank Pekao, and has been the Chairman of the European Financial Marketing Association. He currently chairs Cassa del Trentino and is a Board Member of Vitale & Co.

Mr. Nicastro said, "Cerberus has an outstanding track record of partnering with European financial institutions to help them achieve strategic objectives. It has emerged as the partner of choice due to its flexible capital solutions, proprietary operating platforms, and tenured leadership team. I look forward to helping Cerberus expand its work of providing strategic investment solutions to leading European financial institutions."

About Cerberus Capital Management, L.P.

Established in 1992, Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. is a global leader in alternative investing with more than US $34 billion under management across complementary credit, private equity, and real estate strategies. From its headquarters in New York City and network of affiliate and advisory offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Cerberus has the on-the-ground presence to invest in multiple asset classes globally.