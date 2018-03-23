BIMobject AB: BIMobject releases toolkit to help digitalise the construction industry

BIMobject releases a toolkit for easy, seamless integration of BIM-softwares with the corporation's cloud-based platform, which hosts digital building products. This gives building product manufacturers more marketing channels and easier access to the platform's user base.

BIMobject's new Software Development Kit (SDK) is a quick, efficient way for third party-developers to start using the BIMobject platform. It allows for BIMobject's market-leading platform for digital building products easily to be integrated in different BIM-programmes, such as apps. The design, user experience, and features can be defined entirely by the developer.

The SDK is made available as an open source-code for free download and is connected to the web interface upon application. The code is freestanding, making it independent of updates. This in turn makes the SDK future-proof, easy to apply, and less vulnerable, with reduced loading time of the integrated digital content.

