

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair (RYA.L, RYAAY) announced the company will fly to Ukraine, its 36th country, with 15 new routes from Kiev and Lviv, beginning in October. Ryanair will deliver 800,000 customers p.a. with 10 new Kiev routes to Barcelona, Bratislava, Gdansk, Krakow, London Stansted, Poznan, Stockholm, Vilnius, Warsaw and Wroclaw and 5 new Lviv routes to Dusseldorf, Krakow, London Stansted, Memmingen and Warsaw.



Ryanair's CEO Michael O'Leary said: 'To celebrate our new Ukraine routes, we are releasing seats for sale at prices starting from just €19.99, which are available for booking until midnight 26 Mar for travel from October to March.'



