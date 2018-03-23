WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 22-March-18
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/03/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,589,324.22 12.0794
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/03/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 1978585 USD 33,585,824.73 16.9747
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BDF12W49 159242 USD 3,366,198.45 21.1389
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 22/03/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,719,091.75 19.7191
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 22/03/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,415,336.63 10.8307
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 6600000 USD 71,797,354.34 10.8784
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/03/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 46,531,987.20 12.4751
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 415,333.09 13.8398
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,160,901.11 16.2137
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 981000 EUR 16,098,616.22 16.4104
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 22/03/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 3,056,717.60 10.9165
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 22/03/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3150000 USD 53,763,207.88 17.0677
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2450000 USD 46,301,231.75 18.8985
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 22/03/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3242725 EUR 56,642,680.36 17.4676
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BDF16114 686000 EUR 10,166,321.90 14.8197
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 22/03/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 270000 EUR 4,127,560.24 15.2873
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 332000 EUR 5,521,333.63 16.6305
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,325,366.53 18.4079
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 281000 EUR 4,590,357.50 16.3358
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 22/03/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1540000 GBP 16,048,015.16 10.4208
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 22/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,282,400.24 18.3174
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 22/03/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,149,620.86 20.2794
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,506,743.27 20.7789
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 22/03/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,372,432.01 17.9863
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,620,513.03 17.9856
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 22/03/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 18,335,403.97 13.0967
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 226250 CHF 4,344,709.01 19.2031
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 891000 EUR 14,691,605.01 16.4889
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 22/03/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 5,884,132.82 11.1019
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2796000 USD 58,454,003.12 20.9063
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 22/03/2018 IE00BVXC4854 13737000 USD 226,951,932.04 16.5212
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 286837 USD 5,111,394.51 17.8199
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/03/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,322,234.70 5.1455
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/03/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1681240 USD 30,960,382.69 18.4152
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,018,598.63 15.6707
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,817,371.07 13.9798
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 400,555.31 17.7315
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 22/03/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 330,282.82 20.6427
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 520000 USD 10,929,531.20 21.0183
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 22/03/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 12,723,901.55 19.5752
