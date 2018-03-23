

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 22-March-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/03/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,589,324.22 12.0794



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/03/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 1978585 USD 33,585,824.73 16.9747



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BDF12W49 159242 USD 3,366,198.45 21.1389



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 22/03/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,719,091.75 19.7191



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 22/03/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,415,336.63 10.8307



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 6600000 USD 71,797,354.34 10.8784



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/03/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 46,531,987.20 12.4751



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 415,333.09 13.8398



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,160,901.11 16.2137



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 981000 EUR 16,098,616.22 16.4104



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 22/03/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 3,056,717.60 10.9165



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 22/03/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3150000 USD 53,763,207.88 17.0677



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2450000 USD 46,301,231.75 18.8985



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 22/03/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3242725 EUR 56,642,680.36 17.4676



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BDF16114 686000 EUR 10,166,321.90 14.8197



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 22/03/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 270000 EUR 4,127,560.24 15.2873



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 332000 EUR 5,521,333.63 16.6305



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,325,366.53 18.4079



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 281000 EUR 4,590,357.50 16.3358



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 22/03/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1540000 GBP 16,048,015.16 10.4208



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 22/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,282,400.24 18.3174



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 22/03/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,149,620.86 20.2794



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,506,743.27 20.7789



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 22/03/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,372,432.01 17.9863



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,620,513.03 17.9856



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 22/03/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 18,335,403.97 13.0967



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 226250 CHF 4,344,709.01 19.2031



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 891000 EUR 14,691,605.01 16.4889



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 22/03/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 5,884,132.82 11.1019



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2796000 USD 58,454,003.12 20.9063



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 22/03/2018 IE00BVXC4854 13737000 USD 226,951,932.04 16.5212



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 286837 USD 5,111,394.51 17.8199



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/03/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,322,234.70 5.1455



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/03/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1681240 USD 30,960,382.69 18.4152



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,018,598.63 15.6707



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,817,371.07 13.9798



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 400,555.31 17.7315



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 22/03/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 330,282.82 20.6427



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 22/03/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 520000 USD 10,929,531.20 21.0183



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 22/03/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 12,723,901.55 19.5752



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R26



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX