

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks extended losses from the previous session on Friday as increased fears of a global trade war dented investor sentiment and spurred demand for safe-haven assets.



After U.S President Donald Trump signed an executive memorandum imposing retaliatory tariffs on up to $60 billion in Chinese imports, China's ambassador to the U.S., Cui Tiankai, said the country doesn't want a trade war 'but we are not afraid of it.' Also, Beijing has outlined plans to introduce tariffs on U.S. imports.



Investors were also spooked by the appointment of John Bolton, the former U.S. envoy to the UN, as Trump's national security adviser.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 1.30 percent at 364.35 in late opening deals after losing 1.6 percent to hit three-week low on Thursday.



The German DAX was down 1.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index was declining 1.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.9 percent.



Credit Suisse Group lost about 1 percent. The Swiss banking giant announced that proposed total compensation for CEO Tidjane Thiam for 2017 would be 9.70 million Swiss francs, 5 percent lower than the prior year.



German biotechnology company MorphoSys fell 4 percent. The company has filed a Registration Statement on Form F-1 with SEC to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering on the Nasdaq.



Indivior slumped 5.4 percent after losing a patent protection case.



Engineering company Smiths Group lost 10 percent after its first-half profit fell due to higher research costs and lower margin.



Next Plc jumped more than 3 percent. After reporting a marginal decline in total sales in the year through January 2018, the apparel chain said it sees a more favorable pricing environment in the coming year.



GlaxoSmithKline shares rallied 2.8 percent. The company said it has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer Inc.'s consumer healthcare business.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX