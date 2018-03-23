London stocks fell in early trade on Friday following heavy losses in the US and Asia as financial markets were hit by fresh worries about a trade war after China promised immediate retaliation to the hefty import tariffs levied by US President Donald Trump. At 0845 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.7% to 6,907.34, having tumbled to its lowest finish in over 15 months the day before at 6,952.59. Meanwhile, the pound was down 0.2% against the euro at 1.1442 and up 0.1% versus the greenback at 1.4110. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...