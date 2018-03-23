Having announced the sale of its remaining solar operating subsidiary back in February, Isle of Man-based group Trading Emissions has set a date for the sale of its remaining Italian solar operating subsidiary, Solar Energy Italia 1. The AIM-listed company is set to net 8.64m from the sale of SEI1 after entering into a quota purchase agreement with NextPower II Italia in respect of the sale of its entire interest in the ground-mounted solar photovoltaic plant located in Ragusa, Sicily. The sale ...

