Smiths Group tumbled on Friday after it posted a 12% drop in interim profit as revenue fell and while the engineering company did reiterate its guidance for the year, it also warned that forex headwinds would persist. In the six months to the end of January 2018, pre-tax profit dropped to £217m from £248m in the same period a year ago, missing expectations of £245m. Revenue was down 4% to £1.5bn as it took a hit from adverse foreign exchange translation, while on an underlying basis, it was ...

