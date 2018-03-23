Ibstock updated the market on its CEO succession plan on Friday, confirming that Joe Hudson would be appointed as chief executive with effect from 4 April, on completion of the handover period with retiring CEO Wayne Sheppard. The FTSE 250 firm had announced its succession plan on 11 October last year, with Hudson being appointed to the Ibstock board on 2 January. Sheppard, having completed 23 years of service with the group, would retire from the board on 4 April. "The board is extremely ...

