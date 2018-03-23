Aviva has decided not to cancel £450m worth of preference shares following "strong feedback and criticism" from a large number of investors. "As a result Aviva has listened. Aviva announces that it has decided to take no action to cancel its preference shares," it said. The insurer had announced earlier this month that it was planning to cancel the preference shares, having received "clear legal advice", as part of a plan to return £500m to ordinary shareholders. Under current regulation, the ...

