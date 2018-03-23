Profits fell at Next for the third year in a row in 2017 and are expected to fall again in 2018 as falling store sales and good online growth largely cancel each other out and the clothing retailer looks to "attack costs" and "defend sales and profitability". Group sales fell just 0.5% to £4.1bn in the year to 31 January, below the lowest estimates of any City analyst, as retail full price sales fell 7% but online grew 11.2%. "In many ways 2017 was the most challenging year we have faced for ...

