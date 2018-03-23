

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index expanded notably in January from a year ago, data from Statistics Austria showed Friday.



The production index that combines output of both industry and construction, advanced 6.1 percent year-over-year in January.



Industrial output grew 6.6 percent over the year and construction output rose by 3.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, the production index declined 1.4 percent as construction output decreased 5.7 percent and industry by 0.2 percent.



