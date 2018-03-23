sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,33 Euro		+0,03
+0,91 %
WKN: A14YW4 ISIN: SE0007464888 Ticker-Symbol: KA6N 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KARO PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KARO PHARMA AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
23.03.2018 | 11:23
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Karo Pharma Supports Operation Smile

HUDDINGE, Sweden, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Karo Pharma has decided to support Operation Smile with a donation of 2,5 MSEK. The Chairman of Karo Pharma will make a private donation of the same amount. The total sum of 5 MSEK enables more than 2000 surgeries of children suffering from lip and cleft palate. In addition, the company has decided to donate 3% of the netsales from Babyslideduring 3 years to the same organization.

" It feels really good to be able to make this donation to Operation Smile who is doing such an important effort for children suffering from lip and cleft palate." says Anders Lönner, Chairman of Karo Pharma.

Operation Smile is a medical aid organization that performs free surgeries on children and young people suffering from severe facial malformations, especially cleft lip and cleft palates. Operation Smile was founded in 1982 by the American plastic surgeon, Bill Magee and the nurse and social worker Kathy Magee.

About Karo Pharma

Karo Pharma is a specialty pharma company that develops and markets products to pharmacies and directly to healthcare providers. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Mid Cap segment.

This press release is also available on www.newsroom.cision.com

CONTACT:

Karo Pharma
Nybrokajen 7, 111 48 Stockholm Sweden
+46-8-608-60-00
http://www.karopharma.se
info@karopharma.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/karo-pharma/r/karo-pharma-supports-operation-smile,c2479175

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/72/2479175/810213.pdf

Press release (PDF)


© 2018 PR Newswire