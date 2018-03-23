Company announcement no. 14 2017/18



Alleroed, 2018-03-23 11:24 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Matas A/S has set the following dates for publication of interim reports, annual report and holding of the annual general meeting in 2018/19:



22 August 2018 Q1 interim report 2018/19 for the period 1 April 2018 to 30 June 2018



8 November 2018 H1 interim report 2018/19 for the period 1 April 2018 to 30 September 2018



8 January 2019 Trading Update for the period 1 October 2018 to 31 December 2018



7 February 2019 Q3 interim report 2018/19 for the period 1 April 2018 to 31 December 2018



15 May 2019 Deadline for the company's shareholders to submit in writing requests for specific proposals to be included on the agenda for the annual general meeting



28 May 2019 Annual report for the financial year 2018/19



27 June 2019 Annual general meeting



Matas A/S



For further information, please contact:



Anders T. Skole-Sørensen CFO Tel. +45 48 16 56 04



Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm Head of Investor Relations & Strategy Tel. +45 48 16 55 48



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=670114