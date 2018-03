WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's unemployment rate decreased marginally in February, in line with expectations, data from the Central Statistical Office showed Friday.



The jobless rate edged down to 6.8 percent in February from 6.9 percent in the previous month.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 8.4 percent.



There were 1.12 million unemployed people in February compared with 1.38 million a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX