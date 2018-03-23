

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's money supply growth accelerated in February, figures from the Bulgarian National Bank showed Friday.



M3, the broad measure of money supply, climbed 8.1 percent year-over-year in February, faster than January's 7.7 percent rise.



Similarly, the annual growth in the narrow measure, M1, quickened to 17.6 percent from 16.9 percent.



Data also showed that net foreign assets rose at a slower pace of 2.9 percent yearly to BGN 52.1 billion in February, following a 3.5 percent increase in January.



