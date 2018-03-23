

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russia's central bank decided to reduce its key rate by a quarter point, on Friday, as widely expected.



The Board of Directors trimmed the key rate to 7.25 percent from 7.50 percent. The bank had lowered the rate by 25 basis points in February.



The bank said it will continue to reduce the key rate and complete the transition to a neutral monetary policy in 2018.



The bank observed that inflationary expectations are gradually decreasing. According to central bank, annual inflation will be 3-4 percent at the end of 2018 and will be close to 4 percent in 2019.



