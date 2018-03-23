MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 03/23/18 -- Stingray (TSX: RAY.A)(TSX: RAY.B), the world-leading provider of multiplatform music and video services and digital experiences, today announced that former Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre has agreed to serve as a special advisor supporting Stingray's business strategy and international development.

As part of his role within Stingray, Mr. Coderre will provide strategic counsel and lend his expertise to Stingray in the areas of government relations, regulatory advocacy, issues management, and strategic planning. Mr. Coderre will help Stingray develop informed political insight, build collaborative alliances with industry players and secure high-level meetings with decision-makers that are vital to Stingray's domestic and international market expansion.

"I am delighted to announce today that Denis Coderre has agreed to lend Stingray his extensive capabilities and impressive experience," said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. "His drive, experienced leadership, and intimate knowledge of the competitive global environment will propel Stingray's international growth and enhance Stingray's reputation on the world stage. The Stingray team is excited to work collaboratively with Mr. Coderre and benefit from his guidance as we continue to expand our business within Canada and abroad. Now that Stingray derives more than fifty percent (50%) of its revenues from international sales, a key focus of the company's growth strategy lies in international expansion, and Mr. Coderre's experienced leadership and strong reputation in international markets will give Stingray a significant competitive advantage."

"As an unwavering supporter of Montreal entrepreneurship, I am thrilled to join Stingray in an advisory position," said Denis Coderre. "Stingray is a Canadian entertainment industry flagship and a prime example our entrepreneurial culture. I am looking forward to working hand-in-hand with Eric Boyko and Stingray's management team to provide them with strategic planning advice and direction on domestic and international expansion."

Quebec-born Denis Coderre has distinguished himself as one of Canada's great political figures. Mr. Coderre was first elected as a member of Parliament in 1997 representing the riding of Bourassa (Montreal) and was reelected five times by his constituents. As a cabinet member, he was appointed immigration minister (2002) and President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada (2003). He was also the Federal Interlocutor for Metis and Non-Status Indians, the Minister responsible for La Francophonie and the Minister responsible for the Office of Indian Residential Schools Resolution. Mr. Coderre left federal politics in 2013 run for Mayor of Montreal. He was elected the 44th Mayor of Montreal on November 3, 2013. He holds a B.A. in political science from the Universite de Montreal and a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Ottawa.

