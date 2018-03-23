

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) issued a letter from its Chairman Christopher Miller, to be sent to GKN plc (GKN.L) shareholders. Melrose noted that its final offer values GKN at 462 pence per share comprising: 81 pence in cash; 1.69 Melrose shares; and final GKN dividend of 6.2 pence. The deadline for acceptances of the final offer is on 29 March 2018.



'We are now entering the final few days of the offer timeline. We invite you to join the management team with the proven track record of improving businesses and more than doubling shareholders' investment. Only the Melrose team can transform GKN into the manufacturing powerhouse that it could and should be. We urge you to accept our offer,' said Christopher Miller.



Separately, Melrose said it continues to have constructive discussions with CFIUS and the DSS in the United States in relation to obtaining clearance within the expected timetable for the final offer for GKN plc.



