

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound slipped against its most major opponents in the European session on Friday.



The pound eased back to 147.72 against the yen, from an early high of 148.56. This may be compared to a 4-day low of 147.67 hit early in the Asian session.



Reversing from an early high of 1.4127 versus the dollar, the pound fell to 1.4085.



The pound dropped to a 2-day low of 0.8754 against the euro, reversing from an early high of 0.8721.



The pound is likely to find support around 144.00 against the yen, 1.39 versus the dollar and 0.90 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX