Posh mixers maker Fevertree Drinks slumped on Friday as co-founder and deputy chairman Charles Rolls sold 3m shares in the company, or a 2.6% stake. Rolls ended up selling twice as many shares as initially planned due to "significant" institutional demand. The shares were sold at 2,750p to institutional investors in a placing managed by Investec. Following the placing, Rolls will hold just over 9.9m shares in the group, which represents a stake of around 8.6%. Fevertree - whose shares have risen ...

