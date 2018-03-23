Horse Hill Developments, the operator of its PEDL137 and PEDL246 licences, has received final decision notices to allow test-drilling at the Surrey site to begin, boosting shares in UK Oil & Gas and other investors. AIM-quoted UK Oil & Gas is among several companies invested in the Horse Hill development, which is principally focussed on the Horse Hill-1 oil discovery. Decision notices were received on Friday, a matter of months after planning approval was granted by the Surrey County Council ...

