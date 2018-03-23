Mobile gaming publisher and developer Gaming Realms reported it had swung to a positive underlying profit for 2017, despite revenues falling compared to the previous year. The £31.6m of generated revenue in 2017 represented a 1.25% decrease compared to 2016, while the newly positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of £0.7m compared with a loss of £1.7m the previous year. Gaming Realms sold its affiliated portals Bingoport and Freebingohunter for an overall total ...

