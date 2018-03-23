Self-storage company Big Yellow has acquired a site in Hove, west of Brighton, for a new 56,000 square feet store. Big Yellow said the new store, which is subject to planning, will complement its existing store close to the centre in east Brighton. "This is a site we are particularly pleased with as the company's management have been tracking it for nearly 20 years in a town where land availability is very limited," it said. The latest acquisition takes the pipeline to around 620,000 sq ft ...

