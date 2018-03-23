Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: IFF's Q4 Adjusted EPS Rose 14% Y-o-Y; Surpassed Expectations

Stock Monitor: Oil-Dri Corp. of America Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) ("IFF"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=IFF. The Company released its financial results on February 14, 2018, for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017 (Q4 FY17) and for the full fiscal year 2017 (FY17). The Company's net sales and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) grew 12% and 14% y-o-y, respectively; topping market consensus estimates. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Oil-Dri Corp. of America (NYSE: ODC), which also belongs to the Basic Materials sector as the Company International Flavors & Fragrances. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ODC

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, International Flavors & Fragrances most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=IFF

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the three months ended December 31, 2017, IFF reported net sales of $854.63 million, which came in above the $762.56 million recorded in Q4 FY16. Moreover, the Company's revenue numbers exceeded market expectations of $832.3 million.

The ingredients producer for food, cosmetics, and consumer products industries reported a loss of $40.16 million, or $0.51 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to a loss $79.92 million, or $1.00 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's adjusted net income was $111.31 million, or $1.40 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $97.82 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, Wall Street had expected the Company to report an adjusted net income of $1.30 per diluted share.

For the full year FY17, the New York-based Company's net sales came in at $3.40 billion compared to $3.12 billion in FY16. The Company's net income fell to $295.67 million, or $3.72 per diluted share, in FY17 from $405.03 million, or $5.05 per diluted share, in FY16. Meanwhile, the Company posted an adjusted net income of $468.26 million, or $5.89 per diluted share, in FY17, rising from $441.41 million, or $5.51 per diluted share, in the last year.

Operating Metrics

In the reported quarter, IFF's cost of sales was $496.94 million, up from $435.61 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's adjusted gross profit came in at $365.49 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $334.40 million in the year ago same period. The Company's research and development (R&D) expenses were $75.06 million in Q4 FY17 versus $63.21 million in Q4 FY16. The Company spent $136.24 million on adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) in Q4 FY17 compared to $128.09 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's adjusted operating profit increased to $144.83 million in Q4 FY17 from $136.02 million in Q4 FY16.

Segment Performance

IFF's Flavors segment's net sales grew 6% to $401.88 million in the reported quarter from $377.66 million in Q4 FY16, as the segment reported a growth in Savory, Beverage, and Sweet units. The segment's profit also increased to $85.48 million in Q4 FY17 from $77.58 million in Q4 FY16, driven by volume growth and the benefits from productivity initiatives.

During Q4 FY17, IFF's Fragrances segment reported net sales of $452.75 million, rising 18% from $384.90 million in the prior year's comparable quarter. The segment's profit came in at $75.33 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $72.38 million in Q4 FY16.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During FY17, IFF's net cash flow provided by operating activities was $390.76 million compared to $550.14 million a year ago. At the close of books on December 31, 2017, IFF had a cash and cash equivalents balance of $368.05 million versus $323.99 million at the close of books on December 31, 2016. Additionally, the Company's long-term debt increased to $1.63 billion as on December 31, 2017, from $1.07 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Dividend

In a separate press release on March 06, 2018, IFF's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.69 per share of its common stock, payable on April 06, 2018, to shareholders of record as of March 26, 2018.

Earnings Guidance

For the full year FY18, IFF expects adjusted sales growth to be in the range of 6.0% and 8.0%. The Company's adjusted operating profit growth is forecasted to be between 6.5% and 8.5% for FY18. Furthermore, the Company's adjusted EPS growth is anticipated to be in the range of 5.5% and 7.5% for FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 22, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, International Flavors & Fragrances' stock dropped 2.08%, ending the trading session at $133.25.

Volume traded for the day: 410.51 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, International Flavors & Fragrances' market cap was at $10.55 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 24.30.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.07%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Specialty Chemicals industry.

--

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors