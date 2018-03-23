Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Worth 630.2 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Marketby Form (Dispersion and Powder), Application (Chemical Mechanical Planarization, Catalyst, Biomedical, Energy), and Region (North America, APAC, Europe, and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market is projected to reach USD 630.2 Million by 2022 from USD 259.7 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2017 to 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 67 market data Tables and32 Figures spread through 118 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cerium-oxide-nanoparticle-market-190394869.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The growth of Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market across the globe is fueled by the growing demand for cerium oxide nanoparticles from Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) and biomedical applications. Cerium oxide nanoparticles that are made of cerium, a rare earth metal belonging to the lanthanide series, is capable of existing in a dual oxidation state and hence is useful for various applications.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=190394869

Dispersion is the largest form segment of the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022.

Dispersion is the largest form segment and is expected to witness a high growth in the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market during the forecast period. Dispersion form is capable of retaining the particle size in different applications and can be formulated in smaller quantities. Hence, this form is preferred over the powdered form of cerium oxide nanoparticles.

Among applications, biomedical is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market from 2017 to 2022.

Biomedical is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment during the forecast period, due to increased awareness about the potential applications for cerium oxide nanoparticles in this field. Extensive study is being carried out to understand the potential use of cerium oxide nanoparticles in the biomedical application due to their various properties.

North America is the largest market for cerium oxide nanoparticles across the globe.

North America is the largest market for cerium oxide nanoparticles, in terms of value, and this trend is expected to continue till 2022. Countries in this region such as US, Canada, and Mexico are witnessing a significant increase in the use of cerium oxide nanoparticles in the CMP application. The US is the fastest-growing market of cerium oxide nanoparticles in this region during the forecast period.

Cerion (US), Plasmachem (Germany), American Elements (US), Inframat Advanced Materials (US), NYACOL Nano Technologies (US), and Nanophase Technologies (US), are some of the leading players operating in the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market. These companies are adopting various strategies, such as expansions, new product launches, and partnerships to increase their market shares and strengthen their position in the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market

Know more about Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cerium-oxide-nanoparticle-market-190394869.html



About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets