Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest marketing mix optimization study on the electronics industry. A renowned electronics retailer wanted to determine the most profitable business drivers and sufficiently distribute their marketing budget to achieve substantial savings.

According to the marketing mix optimization experts at Quantzig, "Marketing mix optimization helps companies in the electronics industry leverage the use of past information to measure the effect of marketing campaigns on the business performance."

Leading electronics retailers are planning to refurbish their shopping experience by providing a wide range of products through virtual stores such as mobile applications and websites. The global electronics industry is growing due to factors such as the obtainability of online platforms offering discounts and the growing penetration of the internet.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to exceed the efficiency of their marketing campaigns and redistribute their spending to increase the ROI. The client was able to find active ways to understand the marketing spend and ascertain a strong marketing mix to improve the returns on investment.

This marketing mix optimization solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Find the strengths and weaknesses of their marketing campaigns

Optimize their marketing mix across digital and social media channels

This marketing mix optimization solution offered predictive insights on:

Measuring, managing, analyzing marketing performance

Determining the impact of marketing activity on prominent channels

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

