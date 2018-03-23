Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Pilgrim's Pride's Quarterly GAAP Earnings Increased 92.86%

Stock Monitor: Freshpet Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Pilgrim's Pride Corp. (NASDAQ: PPC) ("PPC"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PPC. Pilgrim's Pride reported financial results on February 14, 2018, for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017. The Company delivered strong performance in Q4 FY17 and completed several strategic capital investments in full year 2017. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT), which also belongs to the Consumer Goods sector as the Company Pilgrim's Pride. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=FRPT

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Pilgrim's Pride most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PPC

Earnings Highlights and Summary

PPC's total revenues reached $2.74 billion for Q4 FY17, up 15.67% from $2.37 billion in Q4 FY16. The reported revenue number surpassed analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 billion.

During Q4 FY17, PPC's cost of sales was $2.48 billion compared to $2.14 billion in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 15.80%. The Company's gross profit advanced 14.39% to $261.80 million in Q4 FY17 from $228.87 million in Q4 FY16.

PPC's selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses advanced 30.18% to $105.51 million and administrative restructuring charges increased 61.9% to $1.28 million in Q4 FY17. The Company's operating income for the reported quarter was $155.02 million, up 5.43% from $147.03 million in the year-ago same quarter.

Net income attributable to PPC for the fourteen weeks ended December 31, 2017, was $134.34 million, an increase of 90.23% from $70.62 million for the thirteen weeks ended December 25, 2016. The Company had a diluted net income per share of $0.54 in Q4 FY17, up 92.86% from $0.28 in Q4 FY16. PPC's reported quarter results included foreign currency transaction gains, acquisition charges, restructuring charges, and impact from Puerto Rico hurricane. The Company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), after excluding non-recurring items, was $241.01 million in Q4 FY17, up 17.32% from $205.43 million in Q4 FY16.

For the year ending December 31, 2017, PPC's total sales were $10.77 billion, up 9% from $9.88 billion in FY16. The Company's gross profit advanced 33.30% to $1.47 billion y-o-y, while operating income increased 35.38% to 1.07 billion y-o-y in FY17. Net income attributable to PPC rose 57.67% to $694.58 million in FY17 from $440.53 million in FY16. PPC had diluted net income per share of $2.79 in the reported year, an increase of 61.27% from $1.73 in the previous year. The Company's adjusted EBITDA, after excluding non-recurring items, was $1.39 billion, up 34.80% from $1.03 billion in Q4 FY16.

Segment Details

During Q4 FY17, the US segment's total sales were $1.89 billion, 17.95% up from $1.6 billion in Q4 FY16. This segment reported an operating income of $122.37 million in the quarter ending December 31, 2017, compared to $92.28 million for the same period last year, reflecting an increase of 32.61%.

The Europe segment's total sales advanced 12.91% to $522.47 million in Q4 FY17 from $462.73 million in Q4 FY16. In this quarter, this segment's operating profit increased 11% to $25.23 million from $22.73 million in Q4 FY16.

The Mexico segment reported total sales of $333.75 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $309.1 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 7.98%. This segment's operating profit was $7.39 million in the reported quarter, a decrease of 76.91% from $32 million in the previous year's same quarter.

Cash Matters

PPC had cash and cash equivalents of $581.51 million as on December 31, 2017, 98.78% higher than the $292.54 million as on December 25, 2016. The Company had a long-term debt of $2.64 billion at the end of FY17 compared to $1.4 billion at the end of FY16, reflecting an increase of 88.78%.

PPC's net cash flow from operating activities was $801.32 million for FY17, up 0.75% from $795.36 million in FY16. The Company spent $339.87 million on acquisition of property, plant, and equipment in FY17, a slight decrease of 0.32% from $340.96 million in FY16.

PPC purchased common stock worth $14.64 million under share repurchase program in FY17 compared to $117.88 million in FY16. The Company issued new long-term debt of $1.87 billion and repaid debt of $628.68 million in the year under review.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 22, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Pilgrim's Pride's stock dropped 3.17%, ending the trading session at $24.10.

Volume traded for the day: 1.72 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.28 million shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 9.79%

After yesterday's close, Pilgrim's Pride's market cap was at $6.00 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 9.19.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Food - Major Diversified industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors