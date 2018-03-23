sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.03.2018 | 12:37
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, March 19

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 22 March 2018 were:

217.67c  Capital only USD (cents)
154.44p  Capital only Sterling (pence)
218.64c  Including current year income USD (cents)
155.12p  Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the share issuance of 500,000 ordinary shares on 19 March
2018, the Company has 192,991,108 ordinary shares in issue .

© 2018 PR Newswire