Citi was recognized by Global Custodian, a leading industry publication dedicated to international securities services, at its annual "Leaders in Custody" awards dinner in London.

In the publication's biggest awards ceremony to-date, Global Custodian recognized service providers for market excellence and consistency. Citi picked up four awards:

Proxymity SM, , the digital proxy voting platform conceived and developed by Citi, was named "Best Innovation in Service Provision" of the year. Commenting on this award, Jonathan Watkins, managing editor, Global Custodian , said: "Proxymity is a prime example of real innovation with potential to disrupt an established process that has been riddled with manual and outdated procedures. It's also great to see results from a mix of both Citi's custody team and its Ventures team, which serves as template for the rest of the securities services industry when looking to roll out new initiatives."

, the digital proxy voting platform conceived and developed by Citi, was named "Best Innovation in Service Provision" of the year. Commenting on this award, Jonathan Watkins, managing editor, , said: "Proxymity is a prime example of real innovation with potential to disrupt an established process that has been riddled with manual and outdated procedures. It's also great to see results from a mix of both Citi's custody team and its Ventures team, which serves as template for the rest of the securities services industry when looking to roll out new initiatives." Citi received the leading client award in Global Custodian 's "Agent Banks in Emerging Market" category for Central and Eastern Europe. The survey provides a comprehensive snapshot of agent banks across 22 emerging markets and ranks providers across seven areas of service including settlement, asset servicing, relationship management and client service, reporting, technology, ancillary services and value delivered.

's "Agent Banks in Emerging Market" category for Central and Eastern Europe. The survey provides a comprehensive snapshot of agent banks across 22 emerging markets and ranks providers across seven areas of service including settlement, asset servicing, relationship management and client service, reporting, technology, ancillary services and value delivered. Citi's Custody and Fund Services management team was recognized with two awards. Sanjiv Sawhney, global head of Custody and Fund Services, was inducted into the Global Custodian Hall of Fame with a Legend award while Pervaiz Panjwani, EMEA head of Custody and Fund Services was voted Industry Person of the Year following votes from more than 6,000 industry participants.

"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious industry recognition," said Okan Pekin, global head of prime, futures and securities services, Citi. "As we continue to build on the strong momentum of our franchise, these awards speak to the successful execution of our strategy to invest in talent and technology while leveraging the breadth and depth of our network to provide our clients with truly innovative and consistent solutions across the full spectrum of investment services."

About Citi

Citi (NYSE: C), the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com Twitter: @Citi YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180323005253/en/

Contacts:

Citi

Susan Monahan (UK)

+44 20-7508-0786

susan.monahan@citi.com