

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's industrial production declined in January after rebounding in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Friday.



Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent month-over-month in January, reversing a 3.1 percent rise in December.



On a yearly basis, industrial production contracted 2.6 percent in January, in contrast to a 3.2 percent growth at the end of the year.



At the same time, industrial turnover advanced 14.2 percent annually and by 5.6 percent monthly in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX