Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Interpublic Group of Cos. Reported Better-Than-Expected Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on The Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc. (NYSE: IPG) ("Interpublic"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=IPG. Interpublic reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on February 14, 2018. The marketing and advertising Company's earnings gained 5% on a y-o-y basis. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, The Interpublic Group most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=IPG

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Interpublic's revenue of $2.34 billion in Q4 2017, increased 3.4% compared to $2.26 billion in Q4 2016. In the reported quarter, the effect of foreign currency translation on Company's results was positive 1.2%, while the impact of net divestitures was negative 1.1%. Interpublic's reported numbers beat analysts' estimates of $2.27 billion.

For full year 2017, Interpublic's revenue was $7.88 billion, up 0.5% compared to $7.85 billion in FY16, with an organic revenue increase of 1.8% compared to the prior year's same period.

During Q4 2017, Interpublic's salaries and related expenses were $1.33 billion, up 1.3% on a y-o-y basis. After adjusting for currency effects and the impact of net divestitures, salaries and related expenses increased 0.9% organically compared to the year ago same period.

Interpublic's operating income was $518.3 million in Q4 2017, up 7% compared to $485.7 million in Q4 2016. The Company's operating margin was 22.1% in the reported quarter compared to 21.4% for the year ago corresponding period.

For Q4 2017, net income available to Interpublic's common stockholders was $316.6 million, resulting in earnings of $0.81 per diluted share compared to net income available to the Company's stockholders of $317.6 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, in Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, Interpublic's net income available to the Company's common stockholders included pre-tax net losses of $3.2 million on sales of businesses in "Other expense" and a net benefit of $36.0 million as a result of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The reported quarter results also included a reversal of the $31.2 million tax benefit the Company recorded during Q3 2017 related to foreign tax credits as a result of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Excluding these items, Interpublic's earnings would have been $0.79 per diluted share for Q4 2017, up 5% compared to adjusted earnings of $0.75 per diluted share in Q4 2016.

For FY17, Interpublic's net income was $579.0 million, resulting in earnings of $1.46 per diluted share, compared to net income available to the Company's common stockholders of $608.5 million, resulting in earnings of $1.49 per diluted share in FY16. For FY17, Interpublic's net income available to the Company's common stockholders included pre-tax net losses of $24.1 million, on sales of businesses in "Other expense" and a net benefit of $36.0 million as a result of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Excluding these items, the Company's adjusted earnings would have been $ $1.41 per share for FY17 compared to $1.39 per share in the prior year's same period.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2017, Interpublic's cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $791.0 million compared to $1.10 billion at December 31, 2016. The Company's total debt was $1.37 billion at December 31, 2017, compared to $1.69 billion at December 31, 2016.

During Q4 2017, Interpublic repurchased 4.2 million shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $84.1 million and an average price of $19.85 per share. For FY17, the Company repurchased 13.7 million shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $300.1 million and an average price of $21.97 per share.

Interpublic's Board of Directors authorized a new program to repurchase, from time to time, up to $300 million of the Company's common stock. The new share repurchase program, which is in addition to any amounts remaining for repurchase under the program announced in 2017, will take effect immediately and has no expiration date.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 22, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Interpublic's stock declined 2.97%, ending the trading session at $22.23.

Volume traded for the day: 5.85 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 9.02%; previous six-month period - up 6.93%; and year-to-date - up 10.27%

After yesterday's close, Interpublic's market cap was at $8.63 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.20.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.78%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Advertising Agencies industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors