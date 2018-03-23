Active-Investors: Wired News - Brookfield Announces Agreement with GLP; Set to Expand Renewable Energy Portfolio in China

Stock Monitor: Green Brick Partners Post Earnings Reporting

The Announcement

Under the terms of the agreement, the joint venture would leverage GLP's expanding presence of over 33 million square meters of logistics facilities in China, and Brookfield's extensive expertise as a leading global owner, operator, and developer of renewable power assets. The Companies plan to follow the development opportunities on third party-owned rooftops across China, and would expand into other areas of cooperation in the future.

GLP viewed the announcement as a step for the Companies to leverage each other's strengths to further capitalize on their high-quality assets. Moreover, the Company plans to invest in infrastructure beyond its logistics platform to deliver better services to its customers and communities. Brookfield, on the other hand, viewed the agreement as an attractive opportunity to expand its footprint in China's rapidly growing renewables energy market.

GLP is currently the leader in building environment-friendly logistics facilities globally, according to Brookfield. In fact, in Japan, GLP is reportedly the largest solar power provider of rooftop panels on logistics facilities. Brookfield currently operates one of the largest, public pure-play renewable businesses globally. The Company's portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, where the total installed capacity ranges over 16,000 megawatts.

Company Growth Prospects

Additionally, on March 21, 2018, Brookfield, along with LCM Partners, a European alternative credit investment manager, together announced that they had entered into a strategic partnership to grow LCM Partners' leading asset management and credit servicing business globally. Under the terms of the agreement, Brookfield would acquire a strategic interest in Link Financial Group of 25%, which, according to the Company, comprised both of LCM Partners and its sister companies which currently operate a loan servicing platform under the Link Financial brand, with the option to acquire another 24.9% over time.

Prior to the announcement, on February 15, 2018, Brookfield announced its full fiscal year 2017 results for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2017. The Company reported a net income of $4.6 billion, up $1.2 billion from FY16. During FY17, the Company stated that it invested $15 billion of capital in high quality assets across multiple asset classes and geographies.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 22, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Brookfield Asset Management's stock slightly fell 0.68%, ending the trading session at $11.76.

Volume traded for the day: 31.45 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 12.64%; previous three-month period - up 3.70%; past six-month period - up 11.15%; and last twelve-month period - up 43.94%

After yesterday's close, Brookfield Asset Management's market cap was at $167.23 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 40.69.

The stock has a dividend yield of 6.80%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Real Estate Development industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors