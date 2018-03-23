

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ViiV Healthcare, majority owned by GlaxoSmithKline, with Pfizer Inc. and Shionogi Limited as shareholders, announced the European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion recommending marketing authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) for the treatment of HIV infection in adults who are virologically suppressed on a stable antiretroviral regimen for at least six months with no history of virological failure and no known or suspected resistance to any non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor or integrase inhibitor.



Deborah Waterhouse, CEO of ViiV Healthcare, said: 'This milestone takes us a step closer to offering the first, single-pill, 2-drug regimen with the opportunity to reduce the number of drugs needed to treat HIV in those who are virologically suppressed; Juluca is expected to be the smallest single-pill regimen in the market.'



The final European Commission decision on European approval for dolutegravir/rilpivirine is anticipated towards the end of the second quarter of 2018.



